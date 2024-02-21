Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 21 (ANI): Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy attended the CII Telangana & TDF-USA conference on Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurial Opportunities in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

CM Revanth Reddy while addressing stated that the Telangana government's policy is to promote Telangana state to compete with other states. The government will extend all kinds of support to the investors and entrepreneurs.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Gujarat on February 22, To Gift Development Projects Worth Rs 44,000 Crore.

"Irrespective of politics, former Chief Ministers- YS Rajashekhar Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu and KCR pursued the policies for Hyderabad development. My government will not compromise on the development of Hyderabad as well as Telangana State," he said

He said his government will continue the good decisions taken by the previous regimes for the development of Hyderabad City.

Also Read | Maharashtra Food Poisoning: 200 Fall Ill After Consuming 'Maha-Prasad' at Religious Event in Buldhana; All Stable.

He added his government will move forward with the support of CII in creating education and employment opportunities in Telangana.

The state government is ready to develop 64 ITIs as Skill Development Centers at the cost of Rs 2000 crore. Consultations with stakeholders are in progress to set up Skill Universities.

The state will set up a Dry Port in Telangana soon, he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)