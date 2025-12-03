New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in the national capital. He was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister and Congress MPs from Telangana.

The leaders discussed key issues concerning the state and the party's ongoing organisational matters, according to party sources.

Earlier, Reddy declared that the Congress party is ready to fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over what they see as "politically motivated" cases against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, according to an official release by Telangana CMO.

Addressing the TPCC State Executive meeting last month, Reddy condemned the Modi government's actions as vendetta politics, claiming the cases were filed to divert attention from Rahul Gandhi's "Vote Chori" campaign.

Reddy emphasised the Gandhi family's sacrifices for the country and their role in India's freedom struggle.

He further stressed that Congress appointed key leaders, such as Mallikarjun Kharge, to the board of directors and revived the newspaper."Not a single rupee of the government was used in running the paper. The newspaper was running with the assets inherited by Nehru," he said.

He announced that the party would adopt a resolution supporting Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, affirming their commitment to making Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister of India.

CM Reddy appealed to party leaders to propagate the government's welfare and development programmes at the doorsteps of every family in the state. Women are expressing happiness with the distribution of Indiramma sarees.

The CM instructed the new district Congress Presidents to take responsibility for distributing sarees, with coordination from village-level committees."65 lakh sarees will be distributed in rural areas by the end.

The CM warned that action will be initiated if any DCC President is found to be neglecting to follow party directions. The DCC chief had a big responsibility. Challenges are common in politics, and every leader should move forward, the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

