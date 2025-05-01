Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 1 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has welcomed the Central government's decision to conduct a caste census and urged the Union Governmetn to create a group of ministers and committee of experts to study how different states have conducted it and conduct a detailed study for the nationwide caste census.

Telangana, which has recently completed a comprehensive caste census said," Under pressure, today, the central government has taken this decision. We won't do politics at this point. We welcome this decision under the leadership of PM Modi...we request that if they really want to conduct a caste census, they should constitute a committee of union cabinet ministers and then an expert committee and conduct a study."

Meanwhile, posters of Rahul Gandhi, who has been demanding a caste census for long were put up outside the .Congress party office.

The poster read, "Didn't we say? Modi Ji will have to conduct the caste census -- we will make sure it happens!" and "In a world that bows, we need someone who can make it bow."

On Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated at a media briefing following the cabinet meeting that the decision demonstrates the present government's commitment to the holistic interests and values of the nation and society.

According to Article 246 of the Constitution of India, the Census is a Union subject listed at item 69 in the Union List of the Seventh Schedule.

"While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society. Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey," Vaishnaw said. (ANI)

