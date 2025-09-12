Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 12 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to begin advance preparations for the Godavari Pushkaralu 2027, describing it as the "Kumbh Mela of South India."

According to the Chief Minister's Office, to grandly organise the Godavari Pushkaralu as the Kumbh Mela of South India, Chief Minister @revanth_anumula has directed officials to make advance preparations. He instructed them to prepare prior plans to establish permanent arrangements for the Godavari Pushkaralu.

The Chief Minister emphasised giving top priority to the development of major temples along the Godavari riverbanks in the state. In the same context, he said that preparations for the Pushkaralu should be made by assessing the expected influx of devotees and providing adequate infrastructure. He directed that a special plan should be drawn up to ensure there are no shortcomings in facilities for the lakhs of devotees who come to perform holy dips during the Pushkaralu.

The CM also conducted a high-level review at the Command Control Center on the preparedness and advance planning for Godavari Pushkaralu. Minister @iamkondasurekha, Advisor @Vemnarenderredy, and senior officials participated in the meeting.

Since the Godavari Pushkaralu will commence on July 23, 2027, the CM ordered special focus on permanent infrastructure and development works, given the time available. Officials informed him that as the Godavari enters Telangana from Maharashtra, Pushkar ghats need to be set up at around 74 locations along the 560 km river stretch within the state.

From Basara to Bhadrachalam, including Dharmapuri and Kaleshwaram, major temples along the Godavari river will see heavy footfall of devotees, and hence, the CM directed that their development should be prioritised. Along with temple development, he instructed the preparation of plans for the permanent construction of Pushkar ghats in these areas.

He said that riverbank areas suitable for holy dips should be developed. Even if two lakh devotees arrive at Pushkar ghats on a single day, there should be no inconvenience. For this, he directed the construction of roads and highways, proper traffic management, parking facilities, drinking water, bathing ghats, and adequate accommodation facilities for devotees.

The CM suggested appointing consultancies with experience in organising Maha Kumbh Mela, Pushkar festivals in other states, temple development, and planning devotee amenities. He instructed the preparation of separate project reports after visiting major temples along the Godavari riverbank and designing development plans in line with local conditions.

He directed officials to utilise centrally sponsored schemes for Pushkar arrangements, including Swachh Bharat and Jal Jeevan Mission. He asked them to identify works that can be taken up in coordination with all available central schemes and obtain necessary approvals.

Considering the heavy influx of devotees expected at the Kumbh Mela of South India, he suggested preparing a detailed list of works so that a special package can be sought from the central government. The CM ordered that the Tourism, Irrigation, and Endowments departments work in close coordination for advance preparations of the Pushkaralu. (ANI)

