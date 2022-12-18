Hyderabad, Dec 17 (PTI) The intra-party wrangling in Telangana Congress appears to have intensified with as many as 13 PCC members submitting their resignations on Sunday, protesting the remarks of some senior leaders that those who "migrated" to Congress from other parties got prominence.

The 13 members include, sitting Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) and former legislator Vem Narendar Reddy.

Former deputy chief minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh Damodar Rajanarasimha on Saturday, in an apparent reference to some of the former TDP leaders who joined the Congress, sought to know what message would it give to "original Congress activists" if those who "migrated" to the Congress from other parties got prominence.

He was flanked by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Congress Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy, former MP Madhu Yashki Goud and party MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy (known as Jagga Reddy) when he made the comments.

The dissatisfaction of these leaders is seen as directed towards State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy.

Addressing reporters here today, Former MLA E Anil made an appeal to 'senior leaders' to work together and bring the party back to power in the state.

He added that everybody has respect for seniors in the party.

Anil took exception to the description of some party leaders as "migrants."

He urged the senior leaders to put up a united fight against the governments (BRS in Telangana and BJP at the Centre).

After the Congress' poor performance in the recent bypoll to the Munugode Assembly constituency, the party's state unit has been faced with infighting as several party leaders recently expressed dissatisfaction over the jumbo PCC committees announced sometime back.

