Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Congress president in Telangana A Revanth Reddy on Monday launched his 'Haath se Haath Jodo' padayatra from Mulugu district to take forward the message of the recently concluded 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by party MP Rahul Gandhi, and to highlight the alleged failures of the BRS government.

Reddy, who started the foot march after offering prayers to the tribal goddesses of 'Sammakka and Saralamma' at Medaram in Mulugu district, said the yatra is to dislodge the BRS government from power in the state.

Addressing a meeting at Pasra, he alleged that the rule of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao resembled monarchy.

Reddy, a Lok Sabha member, said the BRS government often highlights its welfare programmes.

However, farmers continued to die by suicides due to indebtedness, unemployed youth are in despair due to absence of job notifications, poor applicants continue to wait for double bedroom housing promised by BRS, among others, he said.

The 'yatra' has been taken up to bring about a positive change in the lives of farmers, unemployed youth, students and weaker sections, Reddy said.

There would be a positive change in the state only if the BRS government under Rao is voted out of power, Reddy said.

Congress MLA D Anasuya and other leaders were present on the occasion.

