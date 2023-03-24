Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 24 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy on Friday was detained at his house in Jubilee Hills by the city police to prevent him from joining the Osmania University (OU) students protesting against the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exams question paper leak issue.

On Friday morning, a team of police personnel under the supervision of Banjara Hills, ACP Ch Sridhar went to Revanth Reddy's house and kept him confined to his house.

"We have house arrested Malkajgiri MP and TPCC President Revanth Reddy to prevent him from going to Osmania University to join protesting students," the official said.

Meanwhile, Kacheguda ACP A Srinivas said that OU police took six activists affiliated with the Joint Action Committee of unemployed youth for trying to organize a Maha Dharna at the OU campus and take out a rally from the campus to Gun Park in protest against the question paper leak issue.

On Thursday, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sought status report of the alleged TSPSC paper leak case from the top officials of the state.

As per Governor's instructions, Raj Bhavan wrote to the Telangana Chief Secretary, the TSPSC Secretary and the Director General of Police seeking the latest status of the case within 48 hours.

In the letter, it was asked to furnish a status report on the alleged paper leak case including Special Investigation Team's investigation status.

The TSPSC was also asked to furnish the details of its regular and outsourcing employees who appeared for examinations with or without permission from the Commission and their performance in the exams and preparatory leave etc.

This came a day after Telangana Congress leaders submitted a representation to Governor oundararajan urging her to sanction prosecution against Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao for the TSPSC exam paper leak.

The delegation led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revanth Reddy and including Madhu Yashki, Hanumanth Rao and Mallu Ravi on Wednesday met with Governor at the Raj Bhavan here and submitted a memorandum urging action against the minister as well as TSPSC Chairman Janardhan Reddy and IAS officer Anita Ramachandran.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on March 15 cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations of the question paper leak.

On March 13, police arrested nine people, including two employees of the TSPSC.Following the arrest of the accused, the Commission cancelled the exam and also postponed other exams scheduled to be held later this month.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders staged a 'Nirasana Deeksha' (protest) against the TSPSC paper leakage issue in Hyderabad.

Many BJP leaders and party workers participated in the protest. Speaking to ANI, BJP Spokesperson NV Subhash said that BJP is the only party in Telangana that supports the unemployed youth.

"We demand that proper inquiry should be done, culprits should be punished and they should be behind bars so that this kind of misuse of power should not be there in the future," he stated. Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team, Hyderabad investigating the exam paper leak case has summoned Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay to appear before it on March 24.Earlier on March 20, the SIT issued a summons to State Congress president Revanth Reddy regarding his alleged statements on the issue.

Reddy was asked to share the information and submit evidence to the SIT with regard to the allegations made by him.

The development came a day after Revanth Reddy made a serious allegation that state minister KT Rama Rao's personal assistant was also involved in the paper leak.

"Personal assistant of State IT Minister KT Rama Rao has links with the second accused (a contract employee at TSPSC) in the paper leak case and the PA and the accused belong to neighbouring villages," the Congress leader alleged. (ANI)

