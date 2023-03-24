New Delhi, March 24: Consequent upon his conviction by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat, Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha MP representing Wayanad Parliamentary constituency of Kerala, stands disqualified from the membership of the lower house from the date of his conviction. Rahul Gandhi Disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha Over Conviction in ‘Modi Surname Remarks’ Case.

This order was issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday. The order was signed by Secretary General, Lok Sabha.

