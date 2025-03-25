New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Telangana Congress President Bomma Maheshkumar Goud confirmed a significant meeting of Congress leaders of Telangana, where several issues surrounding the state's development and welfare schemes were discussed.

Goud spoke to ANI on Monday evening after the meeting, mentioning key leaders in attendance.

"Telangana CM, myself, Uttam Kumar Reddy, among other leaders were present. Various issues regarding development, welfare schemes, and other political aspects were discussed," said Goud.

Meanhwile, Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash launched a scathing attack on the State government and said that CM Revanth Reddy informed about the crisis of funds in the State while speaking during a conclave.

Subhash asserted that Rs 70 crore has been spent on an iftar party on Tuesday. He added that several people from different sections including Muslims, have asked the Chief Minister not to spend so much money if the State is in crisis.

"The CM of the State in a conclave said the state is unable to cope up with the funds...Today, we learned that around 70 crore rupees had been allotted for the iftar party, which is scheduled to happen tomorrow, March 25...several people from different zones of life, including Muslims, have been asking the government that when you have a financial crisis then why to spend Rs 70 crores", NV Subhash said on Monday.

Subhash further emphasised that if these funds are spent somewhere else then it will be beneficial and spoke about BJP's queries from previous and present governments "on what basis the public money has been utilized has been wasted for appeasement of certain sections of the society."

"If these funds can be spent on some other activities, that will be beneficial. The BJP have been constantly demanding the previous government as well as the Congress government that on what basis the public money has been utilized has been wasted for appeasement of certain sections of the society...", Subhash said. (ANI)

