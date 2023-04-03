Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 3 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the party is set to launch a postcard movement over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP.

"As per the instructions of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress party is set to launch a postcard movement over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP," the TPCC chief told ANI.

The TPCC chief briefed about the various programs planned by the Telangana Congress over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi and the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak issue.

"All the wings of the party including NSUI, Youth Congress, Mahila Congress, ST Morcha, SC Morcha and others will participate in this. We will take on this movement against the rule of PM Modi," he said.

"We are also staging a satyagraha on April 8 in Mancherial, under the leadership of CLP leader Batti Vikramarka. From April 10 to April 25, along with the 'Haath se Haath Jodo Yatra', we will also stage a movement over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi," he further stated.

Earlier on March 23, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha after a Surat court sentenced him to two-year imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.

TPCC chief Reddy further slammed CM KCR over the TSPSC paper leak issue and stated, "On April 25, we are planning a big protest meeting in Gadwal against CM KCR along with around 1 lakh unemployed youth. The TSPSC paper leak issue is a big scam. The future of 30 lakh unemployed youths is at stake here. Many BRS leaders are involved in this."

"CM KCR's son KTR should be removed from the minister's post. The TSPSC chairman and board members should also be removed, a new committee should be formed and the TSPSC should work on conducting the exams," he said.

TSPSC on March 15 had cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations of the question paper leak.

On March 13, police arrested nine people, including two employees of the TSPSC. Following the arrest of the accused, the Commission cancelled the exam and also postponed other exams scheduled to be held later this month. (ANI)

