Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 20 (ANI): Telangana Congress leader Sama Ram Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on BRS working president KT Rama Rao over his recent statement on the Almatti Dam, accusing him of selective amnesia and betraying the state's interests.

Labelling KTR as "Ghajini," Reddy alleged that it was KTR's father, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who compromised Telangana's water rights.

"It is reconfirmed that KTR is not a leader but Ghajini because he forgot the past, that it is none other than his father who deprived the state, who cheated the people of Telangana, especially the farmers of South Telangana. When the slogan was to fight for the rightful share in Krishna and Godavari waters, after you people came to power, it was none other than your father who signed for 299 TMC whereas our rightful share and our fight and our slogan was for more than 500 TMC in Krishna river," he said.

He further added, "Wasn't it your father who signed for 299 TMC of June 21, 2016, before the then Jal Shakti Minister Uma Bharti? Who gave such authority? Because you and your family were benefitted by taking such decisions, by ceding Telangana's rights to Andhra Pradesh...After we came to power, we are fighting for our rights before the Supreme Court. You are the one who cheated Telangana.."

Earlier on Friday, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao came down heavily on the Congress-led Karnataka government for deciding to raise the Almatti Dam height, calling it a "death warrant" for Telangana farmers.

He slammed Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for "luxuriating in Delhi" while a dangerous conspiracy was being hatched against Telangana's farmers.

KTR pointed out that the Karnataka cabinet, three days ago, decided to raise Almatti's height from 519 feet to 524 feet. He alleged that this was not merely for an additional 100 TMC of water, but part of a conspiracy to deprive Telangana of its rightful share of Krishna waters and turn erstwhile Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, and Ranga Reddy districts into deserts.

"Congress is in power here and there, too. Do you have neither the courage to speak nor the guts to resist when Telangana farmers' lives are at stake?" he asked, demanding that both Revanth Reddy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi answer the Telangana people.

KTR declared that national parties must have a national policy. "Will you sacrifice Telangana farmers for Karnataka's interests?" he thundered, warning that if the conspiracy was not thwarted immediately, BRS would launch a mass movement with farmers.

He expressed anguish that the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme--90% completed under KCR's tenure--would be rendered useless if Almatti is raised.

"Revanth, who calls himself a son of Palamuru, is silently watching this disaster," he criticised. (ANI)

