Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 31 (ANI): Telangana's Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) leader Samineni Rama Rao was allegedly murdered, being found dead with bleeding injuries in Telangana's Khammam district, state police informed on Friday.

According to police officials, the CPM leader was found dead with bleeding injuries in the early morning hours in the area under Chintakani police station limits, in Patharlapadu village, Chintakani mandal, Madhira constituency.

According to a police official, "We received information that CPM party leader Samineni Rama Rao was found dead with bleeding injuries in the early morning hours today. We have reached the spot and are investigating the matter."

Notably, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, has said that the murder of the CPM leader will not go unpunished. "There is no place for polluted politics of violence," the Deputy CM said, as he expressed shock and grief over the murder of CPM senior leader.

The Deputy CM has seriously warned the Khammam police officers to maintain law and order and has instructed them to use all means, including clue teams, sniffer dogs, cyber teams, and modern technology, to arrest the culprits immediately.

According to an official statement, Dy CM Vikramarka has warned that the perpetrators will be tracked down and punished according to the law, saying that there is no place for polluted politics of violence.

According to an official statement, "The Deputy CM has expressed deep condolence to the family of the deceased leader and assured them that the government will stand by them and support them in all ways possible."

Samineni Rama Rao was a former sarpanch in one of the villages in Khammam district, and also a farmer union leader in the area.

The motive of the killing is yet to be established, along with the assailants who murdered the leader. Further investigation into the murder is underway, with police officials already at the spot and launching a probe. (ANI)

