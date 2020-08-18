Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 18 (ANI): A female African Cheetah named 'Hiba' died due to paraplegia at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, said the zoo curator on Tuesday.

The eight-year-old Cheetah was received from Saudi Arabia and was suffering from 'lameness in limbs' for the past three years.

Also Read | Salary Hike, EPF Benefits Announced For Select Teachers And Chief Librarians of This State.

"The post mortem of the Cheetah was conducted by Dr Laxman, Professor of Pathology, PVNR College of Veterinary Sciences in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, along with the veterinary team of the zoo in presence of Dr M.A. Hakeem, Dy. Director (Vet) at the zoo," read an official release.

"The samples were collected and sent to VBRI, Shantinagar, PVNR College of Veterinary Sciences for further investigation," it added.

Also Read | Asus ZenFone 7 Series To Be Unveiled on August 26, 2020: Report.

The curator further informed that the zoo is housing one eight-year-old Cheetah named 'Abdullah', who is in good health condition. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)