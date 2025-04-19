Telangana: Fire breaks out at NIMS hospital Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 19 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Also Read | Pune Cab Fare Hike: Ola, Uber and Rapido To Follow Government-Approved Meter Rates in Maharashtra From May 1; Here's Everything You Need To Know.

The fire, which was caused by an electrical spark, was quickly extinguished by the hospital authorities, and no casualties were reported.

Speaking to ANI, NIMS Director Dr Nagari Bheerappa said, "Nothing to worry at all it was just a small electrical spark which created little smoke it was not in patient area."

Also Read | Southern Railway Unveils First AC EMU Service on Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu Corridor.

On March 31, a fire broke out at a scrap godown at Injapur in Telangana's Rangareddy district.

On March 28, a fire broke out at Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda, Telangana. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)