Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 10 (ANI): A fire broke out in the cellar of a Narayana school building in Miyapur, prompting a swift response from fire officials.

One fire vehicle from Kukatpally arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control, Hyderabad fire officials said.

Locals and students were safely evacuated from the school building. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to the fire official, "A fire broke out in the cellar of a Narayana school building in Miyapur. One fire vehicle from Kukatpally reached the spot and controlled the fire. There was a huge smoke, and locals and fire officials evacuated the students from the school building. No casualties have been reported so far, and the fire is under control."

Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

