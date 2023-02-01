Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) Telangana got a raw deal in the Union Budget presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, president of TPCC (Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee) Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday.

“The Union Budget which has any outlay of Rs 45 lakh crore has done injustice to Telangana. Issues such as Bayyaram steel factory, Kazipet railway factory and national status

for any irrigation project mentioned in the AP Bifurcation Act were ignored in the budget,” Reddy slammed the budget through a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll promises such as doubling the income of farmers by 2022, house for every poor person and providing two crore jobs every year were not

fulfilled, he further alleged.

Let alone doubling the farmers' income, the investment has doubled which is prompting them to commit suicide, he claimed.

He demanded that Modi allot funds to the State akin to Gujarat.

