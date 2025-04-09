Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 9 (ANI): Telangana Governor, Jishnu Dev Varma, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Rajyogini Dadi Ratan Mohini ji, the esteemed Chief Administrative Head of the Brahma Kumaris, who attained Mahasamadhi at the age of 101, Raj Bhavan said in a release.

In his message, the Governor stated that Dadi Ratan Mohini ji's demise is an immense loss to the realm of spiritual service. "She was a luminous guide and a source of solace to countless souls across the world. Her serene presence, compassionate heart, and unwavering commitment to higher ideals uplifted and transformed innumerable lives," he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Flays Opposition for Appeasement Politics, Says Waqf Amendment Act a Step Towards Social Justice.

The Governor noted that as the world bids farewell to this extraordinary soul, her legacy will continue to shine as a guiding star for generations to come.

The Governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the Brahma Kumaris family and all her followers across the globe. "May her noble soul attain eternal peace, and may her divine mission remain ever alive in the hearts of seekers," he added.

Also Read | Bestiality Horror in Madhya Pradesh: 2 Persons Arrested for Unnatural Sex With Cows (Watch Video).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of Dadi Ratan Mohini, head of the Brahma Kumaris organisation.

Expressing grief over the passing away of the spiritual leader Dadi Ratan Mohini, PM Modi said that she will be remembered as a beacon of light, wisdom and compassion.

He also lauded her outstanding leadership of the Brahma Kumaris' global movement. Recalling his personal interactions with her, the Prime Minister said that her life and teachings will continue to illuminate the path for all those who seek peace and wish to make our society better.

"Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji had a towering spiritual presence. She will be remembered as a beacon of light, wisdom and compassion. Her life journey, rooted in deep faith, simplicity and unshakable commitment to service will motivate several people in the times to come. She provided outstanding leadership to the Brahma Kumaris' global movement. Her humility, patience, clarity of thought and kindness always stood out. She will continue to illuminate the path for all who seek peace and wish to make our society better. I will never forget my interactions with her. My thoughts are with her admirers and the Brahma Kumaris' global movement in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote on X.

Dadi Ratan Mohani passed away on Tuesday at the age of 101 at a private hospital in Ahmedabad (Gujarat).

Born on March 25, 1925, in Hyderabad, Sindh, Dadi Ratan Mohini--originally named Lakshmi--was raised in a prosperous and devout family.

Her devotion to the Brahma Kumaris took her from her roots in Hyderabad and Karachi to international service.

In 1954, she represented the Brahma Kumaris at the World Peace Conference in Japan, and she later traveled across Asia, doing spiritual service in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)