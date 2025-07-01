Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], July 1 (ANI): Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has expressed grief over the tragic fire accident that occurred at the Pashamylaram industrial area in Sangareddy district that killed 12 people.

The Governor paid condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Governor spoke to the Labour, Employment Training and Factories (LETF) Principal Secretary M.Dan Kishore, and directed him to extend all possible assistance and the best of medical help to the victims.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday expressed grief over the fire accident at the Sigachi Pharma chemical factory.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic fire accident at a factory in Sangareddy, Telangana, which claimed several lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post on X.

Prior to that, the Director General of the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services, Y Nagi Reddy, stated that rescue officials are currently unsure of the number of people trapped under the debris following the blast at the Sigachi Pharma Company in Sangareddy.

He added that, according to industrial experts, the blast occurred during the air handling and drying of Microcrystalline cellulose.

"Today, at around 9.48 am, there was a blast in the drying unit at Sigachi Pharma Company. The explosion led to a fire. A total of 12 people have died and 35 are injured in the incident," Nagi Reddy told reporters after visiting the accident site.

"As per industrial experts, the incident happened during the air handling/drying of Microcrystalline cellulose. We are currently unsure of the number of people under the debris," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the explosion and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office wrote, 'Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a factory in Sangareddy, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi." (ANI)

