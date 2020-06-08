India News | Telangana Governor Visits Govt Hospital; Extends Moral Support to Healthcare Personnel

Hyderabad, Jun 8 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday visited the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here to extend moral support to the medical doctors and paramedical staff who are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the hospital.

The Governor met them personally and wished speedy recovery, official sources said.

Talking to reporters, she said she wanted to extend moral support to the doctors, nurses and paramedical personnel, policemen, media and the sanitary workers who are in the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

Observing that the number of medicos affected was a concern for her, the Governor said she wanted to visit them and convey that 'we are with you.'

Soundararajan, a medical doctor, advised people to be careful and take precautionary measures, including maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

Several healthcare personnel, including doctors and medicos, have tested positive for COVID-19 at different hospitals in the city, including some at NIMS in recent days.

Later, she visited Balaji temple at Jubilee Hills and offered prayers.

She said she had prayed for the recovery of all patients who are suffering from COVID-19, sources said.PTI SJR

