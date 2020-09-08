Hyderabad (Telangana), [India], September 8 (ANI): The Telangana Government has decided to halt the registration of property documents for citizens to bring certain changes in the related processes and technical applications, for some time.

It added that the registration of will deeds, administration of marriages, and franking services would continue.

Issuing a statement on Monday, it said, " With a view to providing quality services to citizens for registration of property documents, it is proposed to bring certain changes in the related processes and technical applications."

Observing that there was a need to stop registrations in the Registration and Stamps Department till further orders, it added, "As per the powers vested under Rule 5 of the Telangana Registration Rules under the Registration Act, 1908, holidays are declared from September 8, until further orders for all Registrar and Sub-Registrar Offices in the state in respect of all registration services under the Registration Act, 1908, However, registration of will deeds, administration of marriages and franking services shall continue as usual." (ANI)

