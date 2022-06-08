Hyderabad, Jun 8 (PTI) Telangana, which is in the process of beginning recruitment for over 90,000 government posts, on Wednesday released a book titled "Telangana Saamajika, Aardhika Mukhachitram-2022 (Socio-Economic Situation)" to be used as study material for the competitive exams.

Also Read | COVID-19: Telangana High Court Asks State Government To Increase Covid Tests as Cases Rise Significantly.

According to an official release, the book was released by B Vinod Kumar, vice-chairman of Telangana State Planning Board.

Also Read | Google Launches New Features for Meet, Chromebooks.

The book was published by the Department of Planning and will be available at a discounted price, it said.

This book is useful for job seekers, employees, students, faculty, researchers, and various sections of people, the release added.

The book is also available at all district collectorates in all the districts, besides the city.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)