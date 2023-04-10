Hyderabad, Apr 10 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be hosting Iftar dinner on April 12, official sources said on Monday.

Telangana government organizes Iftar dinner for Muslims every year during the holy month of Ramzan. This year, the Chief Minister is hosting the dinner in LB Stadium here and the arrangements for the function are in full swing.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission DA Hike News: Bihar Cabinet Approves Rules for Hiring School Teachers, 4% Dearness Allowance Hike.

In this regard, Minority Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar along with Home Minister Mahamood Ali held a meeting today with officials on the arrangements for Iftar dinner at the stadium.

Sources said the state government has allotted Rs 250 crore in the Budget for minority welfare this year.

Also Read | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Distributes Artificial Limbs, Wheelchairs to Persons With Disabilities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)