Hyderabad, Aug 11 (PTI): Regular judicial work has been suspended in the Telangana High Court and in subordinate courts in the state till September 5 or until further orders in view of thecontinuing spread of coronavirus cases, the Registrar General of thecourt said.

Advocates and party-in-persons are informed that the High Court will continue to accept either online filing of cases or physical filing of cases as the case may be, the Registrar General said in official releases issued on Monday.

"In continuation of the Circular/Notifications in the reference 1 to 4 cited and in partial modification of the Notification dated 18.07.2020 in the reference 5 th cited, it is informed that the regular judicial work in the High Court is suspended till 05.09.2020 or until further orders," it said.

The High Court will continue to take up urgent matters along with final hearing, pending admissions and other matters, as permitted by the Judges as per the roster in addition to fresh matters through Video conferencing, it said.

The Advocates and party-in-persons are further informed to follow the Covid-19 guidelines such as maintaining physical distance, use of mask, sanitisers, etc., while filing the cases physically in the High Court premises, it added.

The High Court in a separate notification said the suspension of the regular judicial work in the Subordinate Courts and Tribunals in the state, Telangana State Legal Services Authority, Mediation and Arbitration Centre, High Court Legal Services Committee and Telangana State Judicial Academy is extended to September 5.PTI GDK SS

