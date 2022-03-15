Telangana [India], March 15 (ANI): With Holi round the corner, the festivities have gripped Hyderabad markets, boosting sales of herbal colours, balloons and water guns (pichkari).

Preparations for the festival of colours were seen in full swing throughout the country.

The local shopkeepers have seen a tremendous rise in sales ahead of Holi.

"With the business doing well this time, we hope to celebrate a mega Holi this year," said a shopkeeper.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

Holi celebrations for the last two years were under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent relaxations of the COVID-19 guidelines cheered the shopkeepers as the demand soared. (ANI)

