Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 31 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Wednesday released a quirky advisory, cautioning people to refrain from drunk-driving and "pretend to be a legal genius" ahead of New Year celebrations.

In a police statement, VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of the Hyderabad City Police, warned people not to be experts and get into debate with police personnel upon breaking the law.

"Indian law has not discovered Sections 123 and 567. So if you're trying to school our personnel on these imaginary rules while wobbling behind the wheel at 2 AM... congratulations! Your destiny is clear: stand-up comedy, fiction writing, or viral family humiliation," VC Sajjanar said in a statement.

VC Sajjanar later pointed how "booze plus imaginary laws" can result into humiliation.

"Here's what happens when you mix booze + imaginary law: Instant Internet Fame - All family and friends WhatsApp groups and Instagram is now a museum of your brilliance: "Look at them arguing with cops like they're in a courtroom drama!" he stated.

"Your Car Goes to Boot Camp - Your beloved ride enjoys a disciplined stay at a detention centre. It's probably taking notes on how not to follow your owner's lead. Lawyer Reality Check - Your real lawyer reads actual Sections aloud. Everyone watches as your "expertise" crumbles faster than your balance at the wheel. Ego Obliteration - That bloated ego? Smashed. No reappeal. No mercy," he added.

The Commisioner of Hyderabad Police concluded his statement with a vital life lesson.

"Life Lesson: Fiction books are fun. Drinks are fun (responsible drinking). Driving under the influence of alcohol and pretending to be a legal genius at midnight? Not fun," he said.

Later, speaking to ANI, VC Sajjanar extended the New Year greetings and urged everyone to follow the traffic rules.

"I wish everyone a Happy New Year and urge everyone to make this new year memorable, and not make it miserable by violating traffic rules, drunk driving, or using drugs," he said.

Meanwhile, In the interest of public safety during the New Year celebrations, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union (TGPWU) has announced free transportation services for individuals who may be unable to return home safely after consuming alcohol. The initiative aims to reduce road accidents, promote responsible celebrations, and ensure the safety of commuters across the city.

The free ride service will be available from 11:00 PM on December 31 to 1:00 AM, covering the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda areas.

TGPWU appealed to citizens to celebrate responsibly and prioritise safety over risk, reiterating that no celebration is worth a life. (ANI)

