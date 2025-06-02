Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2 (ANI): Telangana Government and Kitakyushu City, Japan, on Monday signed a cooperative agreement to strengthen relations and boost inclusive economic growth, zero emissions, and urban innovation between Telangana and Japan in the future, said a statement from CMO Telangana.

Welcoming the delegation to Hyderabad for the state formation day celebrations, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said it is a delightful moment to have an official dialogue with Kitakyushu officials on this significant day. Telangana is heading towards fast-paced development by collaborating with global partners on the state formation day.

Stating that he studied the development model in Kitakyushu city during his recent Japan tour, CM Reddy said that the eco-town model in the city has inspired us, and the state government signed agreements with many Japanese companies to develop an identical model in Hyderabad.

CM expressed happiness at the signing of a cooperative agreement between Telangana and Kitakyushu city and strongly hoped that the two's relations would create an ecosystem for inclusive economic growth, zero emissions, and urban innovation.

CM Reddy briefed the delegation about the government's focus on the Musi rejuvenation project and the creation of assets to strengthen the state economy under the project.

The CM also explained the new skill development programs for the youth launched by the government and the interest shown by Telangana students to learn the Japanese language to explore opportunities in Japan in the meeting.

CM sought the delegation's help to teach the Telangana students the Japanese language.

The CM said that the government will make more efforts to improve air connectivity between Kitakyushu and Hyderabad. Reventh Reddy noted that the development of Kitakyushu is close to Telangana Raising and hoped that continuing friendship will strengthen relations between the two states.

Further in a post on X CM wrote, "Happy to welcome and host Hon'ble Mayor of Kitakyushu city Kazuhisa Takeuchi saan, and his delegation to Hyderabad as a Special Guest for the Telangana state formation day celebrations. It's a great honour to welcome Hon'ble Consul General of Japan in Chennai Muneo Takahashi saan and thank him for his contribution in advancing Telangana-Japan friendship." (ANI)

