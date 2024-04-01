Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 1 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and former Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao visited Jangaon, Suryapet and Nalgonda districts to inspect crops that withtered, consoled farmers who suffered losses and encouraged them not to lose hope.

The BRS chief on travelled to the districts on Sunday and alleged that the farmers had to suffer losses due to the incompetence and inefficiency of the Congress government after standing crops withered due to lack of water in acres across the state.

Taking to its social media handle, the BRS party posted on X, "The state which stood first in paddy production descended to such a situation in such a span. This drought isn't a natural phenomenon, it is one created by the incapability and incompetence of the Congress-led state government."

KCR left for the Dharavath Thanda in Devaruppala mandal of Jangaon district from his Erravelly farmhouse on Sunday morning and inspected the withered crops there. He also interacted with the farmers who suffered crop loss due to lack of water for irrigation as well as in the untimely rains recently.

Speaking to mediapersons in Suryapet after examining the withered crops at Dharavath Tanda in Devaruppala mandal of Jangaon district, Velugupalli and Yerkaram villages of Thungathurty and Suryapet Rural mandals in Suryapet district, the BRS chief said, "Today we inspected Jangaon, Suryapet withered crop fields. The farmers in many villages have invested and faced losses."

"For the past eight years, the BRS government has taken steps for farmers' development. Firstly by providing water to farmers in many ways, providing financial assistance such as the Rythu Bandu financial assistance, providing power supply, buying crop centres across the state among others," he said.

"We stood first in the country to grow the highest crop production, it's very evident. With a heavy heart I am saying that in a short period of 100 days, several farmers commited suicide. Why is the power system failing in the government which has been giving current for 7 years? Who is responsible for this? What's wrong with the system? It is the Congress party's inefficiency," said the BRS chief.

Adding further, the former chief minister said, "We will fight for the farmers. The farms are dry due to the inefficiency of the state government. We demand the state government to immediately order the District collector to enumerate every acre of damaged farmlands. 25,000 damage compensation should be given to every acre. We will stage protests if our demands are not met. We are the voice of the people as an opposition."

"The drought is not natural, it's because of Congress party's inefficiency. They are responsible for the dried farms. I urge farmers to not commit suicide. We will fight for you. BRS will work for you. We will not sleep until the demands are met. We will fight and chase them. KCR and BRS are on the farmer's side," said the BRS chief. (ANI)

