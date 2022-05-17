Hyderabad, May 17 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,92,665.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Masjid Survey: Varanasi Court Sacks Advocate Commissioner, Grants Survey Team 2 More Days To File Report.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 27.

Also Read | Same-Sex Marriage: Centre Opposes Plea in Delhi High Court for Live Streaming of Proceedings.

A Health department bulletin said 42 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,88,184.

The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent.

No fresh fatalities occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 13,930 samples were tested on Tuesday. The number of active cases was 370, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)