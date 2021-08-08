Hyderabad, Aug 8 (PTI) Telangana on Sunday reported 449 coronaviruscasestaking the tally to over 6.49 lakh while the toll stood at 3825 with two more casualties.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the highest number ofcaseswith 73 followed by Karimnagar-52 district, a state government bulletin said.

The number of activecaseswas8406.

While 623people were cured in the state in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries are at6,37,175.

Over 79,000 samples were tested on Sunday.

Cumulatively, over 2.28 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population were over 6.13 lakh, the bulletin said.

Thecasefatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.11 per cent.

It was 97.36 per cent in the country.

The state government, in a separate release said as on August 7 over 1.15 crore people have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while nearly 39 lakh got their second jab.

