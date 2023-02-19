Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 19 (ANI): Minister of Industry & Commerce in Telangana and Siricilla MLA K.T.Rama Rao expressed his condolences on the demise of fellow party leader G.Sayanna.

Secunderabad cantonment MLA Sayanna, 72, who was undergoing treatment at the private hospital passed away earlier this afternoon.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM @myogiadityanath Inaugurates ‘Legislative Digital Gallery’ at Vidhan … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Sharing his message of condolences KTR on his Twitter handle wrote, "My wholehearted condolences to the family and friends of BRS MLA Sri @SayannaMLA Garu on his sudden demise. He was a very humble and polite leader who always toiled for the well-being of the people of Secunderabad Cantonment. May his soul rest in peace."

In a press statement, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Varyulu Gangula Kamalkar said that the death of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sayanna is sad. May his soul rest in peace and God bless their family members.

Also Read | SNM Ubayidullah Dies: Senior DMK Leader and Former Tamil Nadu Minister Passes Away at 83.

Sayanna who was the five-time MLA began his political career in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). In 2015, he joined BRS. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)