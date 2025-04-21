Suryapet (Telangana) [India], April 21 (ANI): A moving car suddenly caught fire on the Vijayawada National Highway, near Sai Krishna Hotel, under the jurisdiction of Kethepally police station in Suryapet district of Telangana on Monday.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. when a car, travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, caught fire while in motion. According to police, there were two people in the car at the time of the incident. Both managed to exit the vehicle safely as soon as they noticed smoke and fire.

Sub-Inspector of Kethepally Police Station informed that there were no injuries or casualties.

"Today, in the early morning hours around 7:30 am, a moving Renault KWID car caught fire while travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada. The fire broke out near Sai Krishna hotel. There were two people in the car who immediately got out after noticing the fire. The car was totally damaged in the flames, and fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the incident," the sub-inspector said.

Meanwhile, in Medak, three people died, and seven were left injured in a road accident after two cars collided at Venkat Rao Pet bridge under the jurisdiction of Kowdipally police station in Medak district of Telangana.

According to the sub-inspector of the Kowdipally police station, the incident occurred between 12:00 and 1:00 a.m.

The police shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination (PME). The case is yet to be registered in this matter.

"Three people died and seven were injured after two cars collided at Venkat Rao Pet bridge. The incident occurred last night between 12:00 and 1:00 a.m. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem examination, and the case is yet to be registered," the sub-inspector said. (ANI)

