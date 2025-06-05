Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 5 (ANI): A Revenue inspector, Gaikwad Santhosh Kumar, along with another employee of the Municipal Department, was caught red-handed for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 6000 from the complainant, said the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Hyderabad in a press release.

According to a police official, "On June 05, 2025 at about 1650 hours, the Accounts Officer (AO-1) Gaikwad Santhosh Kumar, 38 years, a Revenue Inspector, Nirmal Municipality was caught red-handed in the Municipal council. Nirmal, while demanding and accepting Rs 6,000 as bribe from the complainant through AO-2. Md. Shoib Ahmed, 29 years, an out-sourcing employee at Municipal council office Nirmal for doing an official favour i.e., "for house assessment and allotting a house number to the complainant's newly constructed house in Nirmal Municipality."

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Reacts On Bengaluru Stampede During RCB’s IPL 2025 Victory Celebrations During IND vs ENG Pre-Departure Press Conference, Says ‘Was Never a Believer in Road Shows’.

The tainted bribe amount of Rs 6,000 was recovered from the possession of the AO-2. The fingers of left and right hands of the AO-2 yielded positive results in the chemical test. Thus, the AO-1 and AO-2 performed their duties improperly and dishonestly to obtain an undue advantage, Anti-Corruption Bureau said in a press release.

The complainant's details are withheld for security reasons.

Also Read | World Environment Day 2025: Italian Deputy PM Antonio Tajani Lauds PM Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Initiative (See Pics and Video).

"Therefore, the AO-1 and AO-2 are being arrested and produced before the Hon'ble Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases, Karimnagar," P R O, Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

The case is under investigation.

Earlier in February, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Manyam Narsimha Reddy, a Revenue Inspector at the Dubbaka Tahsildar Office in Siddipet district in Telangana, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

According to ACB officials, the bribe was allegedly demanded to facilitate the transfer of Patta land ownership to Kumbham Sujatha from Raji Reddy in survey numbers 257, 259, 266, 275, and 287, covering a total area of 3.25 acres in Appanapalli village, Dubbaka Mandal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)