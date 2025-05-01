Hyderabad, May 1 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said his government needs a monthly income of at least Rs 22,500 crore to meet all primary needs, compared to the current Rs 18,500 crore.

Speaking at a May Day event, Reddy announced that the government would soon introduce a “Gig Workers Policy.”

Also Read | Noida: Ex-Domestic Help Conspires With Driver, Steals Over INR 1 Crore in Cash and Jewellery From Businessman’s House, Both Accused Arrested.

"The state currently earns Rs 18,500 crore per month, of which Rs 6,500 crore goes toward debt servicing, Rs 6,000 crore is spent on salaries and pensions, and the remainder is allocated to welfare schemes. To meet all essential requirements, we need at least Rs 22,500 crore monthly," he said.

Appealing to the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGRTC) workers' unions to call off their proposed strike from May 6, the CM said the government would soon initiate talks with RTC employees.

Also Read | Amit Shah Vows To Avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says 'Won't Spare a Single Terrorist'.

He accused the previous BRS government of "suppressing" the RTC strike during its tenure and added that TGRTC is now profitable, and its protection is the collective responsibility of the workers.

"The state's financial condition is in dire straits, and I urge the workers to reflect on this. The strike could harm the state. RTC workers are like family to us," Reddy said.

He added that Telangana's financial situation is now on a positive trajectory and is expected to recover by next year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)