Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], March 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled various development projects worth Rs 7,200 crore at Sangareddy, Telangana on Tuesday.

The projects are related to multiple key sectors such as road, rail, petroleum and natural gas.

The PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for three National Highway projects. The two National Highway projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister include four lanes of 40 km long Kandi to Ramsanpalle section of NH-161.

The project is a part of the Indore - Hyderabad Economic Corridor and will facilitate seamless passenger and freight movement between Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The section will also substantially reduce travel time between Hyderabad and Nanded by about 3 hours.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the upgradation of the 47 km long Miryalaguda to the Kodad Section of NH-167 to two lanes with paved shoulders. The improved connectivity will boost tourism as well as economic activity and industries in the region.

Further, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the six-laning of the 29 km long Pune-Hyderabad Section of NH-65. The project will also provide improved connectivity to major industrial centres in Telangana like Pashamylaram industrial area near Patancheru.

The Prime Minister also flagged off the inaugural MMTS Train Service from Ghatkesar - Lingampalli via Moula Ali - Sanathnagar. This train service extends the popular suburban train service in the Hyderabad - Secunderabad twin city regions to new areas for the first time.

It connects the new areas in the eastern part of the city like Cherlapalli, and Moula Ali with the Western part of the twin city region. The safe, fast and economical mode of transport connecting the eastern with the western part of the twin city region will be highly beneficial for commuters.

Further, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline.

The 1212 km product pipeline with a capacity of 4.5 MMTPA traverses through the states of Odisha (329 km), Andhra Pradesh (723 km) and Telangana (160 km). The pipeline shall ensure safe and economical transportation of petroleum products from Paradip Refinery to delivery stations at Visakhapatnam, Atchutapuram, and Vijayawada (in Andhra Pradesh), and Malkapur near Hyderabad (in Telangana).

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) centre in Hyderabad.

It has been set up at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad by the Airports Authority of India to upgrade and enhance the Research and Development (R&D) activities in the civil aviation sector.

It is envisaged to provide a global research platform for the aviation community through in-house and collaborative research to provide indigenous and innovative solutions. Built at a cost of more than Rs 350 crores, this state-of-the-art facility is compliant with 5-STAR-GRIHA Rating and Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) norms.

CARO will utilise a set of comprehensive laboratory capabilities to support future research and development initiatives. It will also leverage data analytics capabilities for operational analysis, and performance measurement.

The primary R&D activities in CARO shall include: Airspace and Airport related Safety, Capacity and Efficiency improvement programs, addressing the major airspace challenges, looking into major airport infrastructure challenges, and developing technologies and products in identified fields for the futuristic airspace and airport needs, among others.

PM Modi is on three visits to Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar from March 4 to 6. (ANI)

