Mancherial, (Telangana), [India] October 4 (ANI): Telangana police arrested four people on Saturday after a viral video on social media platform showing altercation between an auto driver and bike rider in mancherial, telangana.

According to a police officer of Mandamarri police station, a scuffle broke out between two youth on a bike and six others around midnight on Dussehra day, following a sudden argument over an auto and two-wheeler incident. Meanwhile, four of the accused have been caught, while two are still being searched by police.

The six assailants, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, attacked the victims with sticks and other objects, police said in a statement.

Earlier, in another incident a police constable and another person lost their lives in a road accident under Thungathurthy police station limits in Suryapet district, officials said.

According to police, the duo had visited their grandmother's village for the Dussehra festival and were returning on a two-wheeler when they suddenly fell off, leading to one instant death and the other succumbing to injuries while undergoing treatment on Thursday.

"Today, early morning around 2:30 am, two people were travelling on a bike when they suddenly fell down, leading to a collision with a rock. One person died on the spot, and the other fell on the road, sustained head injuries. They were returning from their grandmother's village, where they had attended the Dussehra festival, and were headed back to their village.

"The deceased were identified as Vemula Kaviraju, 24, and Vemula Nagaraju, 27, a CSSP constable of Kondapur battalion. We have registered a case, and the bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination," said the Sub-Inspector of Thungathurthy police station.

In a separate incident, a seven-year-old girl, who had been missing since Tuesday, was found dead in a water tank under the Madannapet police station limits in Hyderabad, officials said. (ANI)

