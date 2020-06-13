India News | Telangana Police Rescue 5-year-old Made to Work as Domestic Help, Abused

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13 (ANI): Police on Friday rescued a five-year-old who was employed as a domestic help here by a physically challenged woman who also beat her up.

The minor girl had been working for a woman named Seema at Wahed Nagar area of Chaderghat Police Station limits.

Also Read | IMA Passing Out Parade Spring Term 2020 Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Military Academy's POP on Official Youtube Channel of Indian Army.

Polishetty Sateesh, Inspector, Chaderghat Police Station speaking to ANI over phone said, "We received a complaint at around 3:30 PM on Friday that a 5-year-old girl was being used as a child labourer and physically abused by a physically challenged lady named Seema."

"We immediately raided her residence and rescued the child and handed her over to the Child welfare, A case has been registered and an investigation underway," the inspector said.

Also Read | Kerala: Guruvayur Temple Closed Again From June 13 as Nearby Areas Declared COVID-19 Hotspots.

Police said that the girl had burn wounds and stitches on her body. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)