India News | Telangana Police Rescue 5-year-old Made to Work as Domestic Help, Abused

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 06:44 AM IST
India News | Telangana Police Rescue 5-year-old Made to Work as Domestic Help, Abused

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13 (ANI): Police on Friday rescued a five-year-old who was employed as a domestic help here by a physically challenged woman who also beat her up.

The minor girl had been working for a woman named Seema at Wahed Nagar area of Chaderghat Police Station limits.

Polishetty Sateesh, Inspector, Chaderghat Police Station speaking to ANI over phone said, "We received a complaint at around 3:30 PM on Friday that a 5-year-old girl was being used as a child labourer and physically abused by a physically challenged lady named Seema."

"We immediately raided her residence and rescued the child and handed her over to the Child welfare, A case has been registered and an investigation underway," the inspector said.

Police said that the girl had burn wounds and stitches on her body. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

