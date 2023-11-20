Warangal (Telangana) [India], November 20 (ANI): BSP candidate Pushpithalaya, who belongs to the transgender community and is contesting from Warangal East constituency in Telangana, campaigned on Monday and sought support from people for the November 30 assembly polls.

Pushpithalaya also thanked party supremo Mayawati for fielding her in the polls."The BSP gave me the MLA ticket. Our community is happy, and I'm very happy. The transgender community is also working with BSP," she said.

Pushpithalaya said that BSP has given a ticket to persons from the transgender community earlier also.

The BSP had fielded Kajal Nayak, a transgender, from Korei Assembly seat in Jajpur district of Odisha in the 2019 assembly polls.

Telangana will go for assembly elections on November 30 and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats with 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. (ANI)

