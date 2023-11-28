Hyderabad, Nov 28 (PTI) The high-octane campaign for the November 30 Telangana Assembly polls will end at 5 pm on Tuesday, after witnessing the longest poll season compared to the other four states-Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram- where elections were already held.

The model code of conduct came into force in the state after the Elections Commission announced the schedule on October 9.

The BRS is trying to retain power for a third consecutive term, while the Congress has been fighting tooth and nail and went all out to make a comeback and the BJP left no stone unturned to get into power.

As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray for the upcoming elections, including BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his minister-son KT Rama Rao, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar, D Arvind and Soyam Bapurao.

KCR is contesting from two segments-Gajwel and Kamareddy- as is Revanth Reddy-Kodangal and Kamareddy. The BJP fielded its MLA, Etala Rajender, from Gajwel, besides Huzurabad, where he is the incumbent legislator.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a dozen meetings during the campaign period, besides a roadshow in Hyderabad on Monday amid huge fanfare.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

