Hyderabad, Sep 3 (PTI) Telangana reported 2,817 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,33,406 while 10 more deaths pushed the toll to 856.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 452, followed by Rangareddy (216), Karimnagar (164) and Khammam and Nalgonda (157 each) districts, a government bulletin said on Thursday, providing data as of 8 pm on September 2.

It said over one lakh patients had recovered so far from the killer virus.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,00,013 while 32,537 were under treatment.

As many as 59,711 samples were tested on September 2.

Cumulatively, 15, 42,978 samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 41,560, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.64 per cent, while it was 1.75 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 74.9 per cent, while it was 77.09 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 25,293.

Sufficient beds were available in government hospitals. Based on the clinical requirements, beds will be provided and treatment will be given free of cost in government hospitals.

Sufficient quantities of personal protection equipment (PPE) and medicines were available in hospitals, it said.

As there was a high incidence of COVID-19 in the age group of 20 to 50 years, the government requested people not to go out, unless absolutely necessary like going for work/ essential shopping. When they go out, they should strictly observe precautions like use of face masks and social distancing.PTI GDK SS

