Hyderabad, May 5 (PTI) Telangana on Thursday recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the State to 7,92,191 so far, a bulletin said.

No fresh fatality due to the infection was reported today and the death toll continued to be 4,111, it said.

Hyderabad recorded the highest number of 31 cases.

A total of 34 people recovered from the infection, pushing the cumulative number of recoveries to 7,87,716 till date.

The active cases stood at 364, the bulletin said.

A total of 12,829 samples was tested today and the number examined till date was 3,46,94,083.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate 99.44 per cent.

