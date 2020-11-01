Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 1 (ANI): Telangana reported 1,416 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths, and 1,579 recoveries on Saturday, taking the total cases in the state to 2,40,048, said the State Health Department on Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state include 2,20,466 recoveries and 18,241 active cases. The death toll is at 1,341, according to the Health Department.

With 46,964 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 81,84,083, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday. (ANI)

