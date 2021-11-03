Hyderabad, Nov 3 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday reported 156 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,71,946, while the death toll rose to 3,960 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 53, followed by Ranga Reddy (14) and Karimnagar (12), a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

With 135 people recovering from the disease on Wednesday, the cumulative number of recoveries rose to 6,64,033, leaving 3,953 active cases.

It said 35,494 samples were examined and the total number tested till date was 2,76,78,592.

The samples tested per million population were 7,43,648.

Meanwhile, state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said there will be holiday for COVID-19 vaccination in the state on Thursday on account of Deepavali festival and the inoculation drive would go on as usual from Friday.

