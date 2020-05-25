India News | Telangana Reports 66 New Cases of COVID-19 Today

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 25 (ANI): Telangana reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the active cases in the state to 700.

According to a media bulletin from Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana, "Today 66 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the state rising the active cases to 700. The new cases reported today include 15 migrants and 18 foreign evacuees."

72 patients have been cured or discharged today.

Today three new deaths were reported due to COVID-19 taking the total deaths to 56 in the state.

Till now a total of 1920 positive cases were reported in the state of which 1164 have got completely cured and discharged from the hospitals. (ANI)

