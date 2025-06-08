Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): The inaugural edition of 'Telangana Run 2025' was organised in Hyderabad by the Telangana Runners' Association to promote fitness.

Race Director of Telangana Runners Association Dr. Soma Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "This is the first time we are organising Telangana run.... This is the first time we are using the state's name instead of the city's name. This run is organised to promote running throughout the state".

Also Read | Mussoorie Accident: 2 Men Sustain Serious Injuries After Their Car Falls Into Deep Gorge in Uttarakhand, Rescued by Police.

Participant RVS Reddy said, "...This effort is a stupendous effort brought up by these people... The way we live today, we mould our lifestyles to become very lethargic and unmoving. The active part of life has gone, and the daily exercises have gone. The major aim of this effort is to bring that active part of life to the people and make them active.

Earlier today, the Indian Railways, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, flagged off the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. The initiative aims to promote a healthy and active lifestyle among citizens.Speaking to mediapersons at the event, Actress Madhurima Tuli spoke about her experience and stated, "I am proud that I have been a part of this movement. 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is very important because sports are essential for our mental and physical fitness. This is a very good initiative by our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 8, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The Fit India initiative needs to be spread across the world..."The event saw participation from fitness enthusiasts, officials, and celebrities who cycled alongside hundreds of participants to support the movement.Organised under the umbrella of the Fit India Movement--a nationwide campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage fitness in daily life--the event marked another milestone in India's growing culture of fitness awareness.

Earlier, on June 1, the 25th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle was celebrated as the Tiranga Cycling Rally across various parts of the country.More than 15,000 cyclists from over 5,000 locations took part, highlighting a powerful blend of patriotism, fitness, and environmental consciousness, according to a press release by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)