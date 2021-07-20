Hyderabad, Jul 20 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday recorded 657 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the total count to 6.38 lakh, while the toll rose to 3,766 with two additional fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 74, followed by Khammam 58 and Karimnagar and Peddapalli 45 each, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Tuesday.

It said 704 people recuperated from the infectious disease and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,24,477.

The number of active cases was 9,787.

According to the bulletin, 1,04,478 samples were tested on Tuesday and the total number of samples tested till date was 2.07 crore.

The samples tested per million population was 5,57,617.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.59 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.87 per cent, while it was 97.34 per cent in the country.

Meanwhile, state health officials on Tuesday appealed to people to strictly adhere to COVID norms while visiting malls and also during the ongoing Bonalu and other festivities.

The second wave of COVID-19 is still continuing, state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said.

"We feel that this second wave would continue for another two-three months. In this context, the responsibility of people, the precautions to be taken by them is very important.

Especially, Bonalu (a major festival in Telangana) has started and Bakrid is also there," he told reporters.

Noting that the Delta variant of the virus has been found to be highly infectious worldwide, he said it would continue to spread among the susceptible population (hitherto unexposed and unvaccinated).

Though Telangana has been successful in controlling the virus, positive cases in considerable numbers are being reported from certain pockets, he noted.

Slackness in wearing masks and following precautions has been seen since lockdown was lifted in the state a month ago.

In the wake of a rise in political activity in the state recently, he stressed that party leaders should strictly follow safety measures like wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)