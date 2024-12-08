Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 8 (ANI): The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force, also called SKAT carried out a mesmerizing aerobatic display over the picturesque Hussain Sagar Lake in Telangana on Sunday. A large number of enthusiastic audience witnessed the airshow. The spectators cheered as these air devils waved the tricolour in the sky and performed breath-taking aerobatic manoeuvres such as loops, rolls, crosses and inverted flying, Defence PRO said in a press release.

The team leader Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi even gave a special message from the skies to everyone.

Suryakiran was established in 1996. This team holds the coveted title of being the only nine-aircraft aerobatic team in Asia and is one of the elite few teams in the world. This exceptional team has performed over 700 displays across India, while also representing the professionalism of the IAF at international air shows in countries such as China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, and the UAE.

Suryakiran team consists of 9 Hawk Mk 132 aircraft flying in extremely close proximity at a distance of merely 5 metres. There are 12 pilots in the team.

The team leader is a Su-30 MKI pilot Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi. The Deputy Leader is Group Captain Sidhesh Kartik. Other pilots include Squadron Leader Jasdeep Singh, Squadron Leader Himkhush Chandel, Squadron Leader Ankit Vashisth, Squadron Leader Vishnu, Squadron Leader Diwakar Sharma, Squadron Leader Gaurav Patel, Wing Commander Rajesh Kajla, Wing Commander Arjun Patel, Wing Commander Kuldeep Hooda and Wing Commander Allen George. Their technical team is led by Wing Commander Abhimanyu Tyagi, Squadron Leader Sandeep Dhayal and Flight Lieutenant Manil Sharma. The team's commentator and administrator is Flight Lieutenant Kanwal Sandhu and the team's doctor is Squadron Leader Sudharshan. All members live by the team's motto "Sadaiva Sarvottam" meaning Always the Best! SKAT embodies the spirit of excellence. The pilots undergo intensive training to master complex aerobatic manoeuvres, with their expertise and flawless coordination forming the foundation of the close formation flying.

The aircraft flown by the Suryakiran Team is the Hawk Mk 132 advanced jet trainer. This aircraft is used to impart fighter flying training to the newly commissioned pilots of the Indian Airforce. This aircraft is made in India today by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) showcasing the nation's aviation technology.

Recently, the Suryakiran Team's Hawk Mk 132 aircraft have undergone a significant indigenous modification i.e the integration of smoke pods capable of producing coloured smoke. This advancement was developed within India at Indian Air Force's Base Repair Depot, Nashik and allows the team to display the colours of the national flag--saffron, white, and green--across the sky during their aerial performances. This enhancement not only adds visual impact to the displays but also serves as a powerful symbol of national pride, celebrating India's achievements in aerospace engineering and innovation. (ANI)

