Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 26 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Thursday apprehended three Children in Conflict with the Law (CCL) for allegedly breaking into a Hanuman Temple, stealing a copper vessel and vandalising the idol at Barkas, police said in a statement.

The police launched the investigation on a complaint that some unknown offenders desecrated the Hanuman Temple located at Barkas, under the police station Chandrayangutta and stole the copper vessel in the early hours of February 24.

Also Read | PM Modi in Israel: Viral Selfie With 'Fauda' Cast Trends As Prime Minister Jokes About 'No Undercover Work' (View Post).

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrayangutta A Sudhakar and Station House Officer (SHO) Chandrayangutta R Gopi formed special teams and verified the CCTV footage in the nearby localities. It is noticed that some Children in Conflict with the law (CCL) were moving in suspicious circumstances and were carrying some items in a polythene bag. Special team apprehended the three CCL from Royal colony, Balapur and on verifying, they confessed that they broke the temple lock with a stone and entered into and stole a copper vessel and damaged the idol, the police said.

On February 26, the police apprehended the above individuals from their residences, which are located at Royal Colony, Balapur, Hyderabad (Native of Myanmar) and produced them before V ACJM, Nampally Court, police said. (ANI)

Also Read | Viral Video of Mallikarjuna Muttava Kissing Minor Girl in Front of Parents Sparks Outrage; Self-Styled Godman Booked Under POCSO.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)