Hyderabad, May 18: The Telangana Government will be holding the decadal celebrations of state formation for 21 days beginning June 2, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Thursday. Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh on June 2, 2014. Heat Wave in Telangana: Maximum Temperature Shoots to 46 Degrees Celsius, Julurpad Hottest in State.

In a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting, Harish Rao said a Cabinet sub-committee was formed to finalise modalities on financial assistance up to Rs 1 lakh to the people of certain caste who depend on occupations such as washermen and potter community. Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao Says ‘Politicians Need To Focus on Economics Not Politics’.

"Telangana as trailblazer has several achievement to its credit. As the state enters the tenth anniversary, it was decided that every day for 21 days, the achievements of each sectors will be celebrated by the state government officially with grandeur," he said.

