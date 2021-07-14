Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 14 (ANI): Telangana Cabinet has decided to provide 50 per cent reservation to local students in residential schools in local constituencies, said the state Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Cabinet has instructed the officials concerned to invite local MLA, MPP, ZP Chairman and Municipal Chairman for the monthly meetings of the residential educational institutions without fail.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the State Cabinet on Tuesday at Pragathi Bhavan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

In the meeting that last for seven and a half hour, the Chief Minister has instructed the officials concerned to complete the construction of Vaikunta Dhams cent percent within one month in all the districts. He gave instructions to the Electricity department that in all the Gram Panchayats for the streetlights, the third wire should be provided.

According to the CMO, the Cabinet also discussed the drinking water problem in the municipalities under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad city. It has released Rs 1200 crore fund additionally to the funds already allocated.

The Chief Minister has instructed the officials concerned to take immediate measures for the drinking water problem.

The Cabinet discussed the land pooling method in the layouts for the houses for the construction in Telangana Urban areas. It has instructed the Municipal Administration officials to finalise the guidelines and opportunities in this regard.

The Cabinet also directed to prepare an annual recruitment calendar for the recruitment after identifying the posts lying vacant and recruit employees based on the job calendar. It will meet again on Wednesday to take measures to filling up the vacancies and identifying the vacant posts.

As per the CMO, the Cabinet discussed at length the availability of oxygen, medicines, and basic infrastructure. The Medical and Health department officials have briefed the Cabinet about the vaccination, availability of the beds, medicines, and preparedness for the possible third wave of the COVID-19, read the release by the CMO.

The Cabinet has instructed the medical and health department to take all the precautionary measures including the fever survey as the Cabinet has given all the required permissions.

The State cabinet will meet again on Wednesday at 2 PM. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)