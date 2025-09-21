Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 21 (ANI): Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday voiced serious concern over reports of an unprecedented increase in the US H-1B visa fee, which is expected to affect thousands of Indian professionals--especially from Telangana and the wider IT community.

Minister Prabhakar said the reported decision to impose a fee of nearly Rs 90 lakh (approx USD 100,000) for H-1B visas would have serious repercussions on Indian tech talent, IT exports, and the aspirations of young professionals. Telangana, with its vibrant IT hub in Hyderabad, sends a significant number of highly skilled workers to the United States each year.

"The strength of Indo-US relations lies in the exchange of talent and technology. Such sudden, exorbitant hikes create uncertainty for our youth and for companies operating globally. I urge the Government of India to take up this matter on priority through diplomatic channels and protect the interests of our professionals," the Minister stated.

He further appealed to IT companies, industry associations, and NRI networks to come together and present a united front so that the U.S. administration understands the broader economic impact of this move.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar reassured that the Telangana Government will extend all support to affected families and professionals and will work closely with the Union Government to safeguard opportunities for the state's skilled workforce.

Earlier, State President of the BJP Kerala Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday criticised US President Donald Trump's decision to sign an executive order raising H-1B visa sponsorship fees to USD 100,000, calling the move detrimental to America's own technology ecosystem.

Chandrasekhar, while speaking to ANI, pointed out that India's innovation ecosystem has grown in scale and capability and is no longer entirely dependent on opportunities in the US.

"I don't believe this is a very smart idea for the American economy, but that is the American prerogative. As far as the Indian industry is concerned, I think our Indian innovation ecosystem is today of a size and scale that does not only depend on what the Americans do with the H-1B visa," he said.

The BJP leader said India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had already issued a statement, underlining the importance of talent mobility in driving global innovation.

"Innovation and technology today is a very cross-border activity, and the success of both the US innovation ecosystem and the Indian innovation ecosystem has come through the seamless movement of talent and the ability for companies to access talent across countries, including India," he said.

The United States has introduced a one-time fee of USD 100,000 for new H-1B visa applications, in a measure designed to further restrict the entry of foreign skilled workers.

The announcement, which took effect on September 21, initially triggered alarm among Indian professionals in the US, with several immigration lawyers and firms cautioning that H-1B holders and their families outside the country should return within 24 hours to avoid being stranded.

However, the White House later clarified that the new fee would apply only to fresh applicants and not to existing visa holders, offering relief to current beneficiaries of the programme. (ANI)

